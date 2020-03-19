BUFFALO, N.Y. — With schools closed until at least mid-April, an annual drive to ensure no high school teen goes without a gown for her prom, will not take place.

Colvin Cleaners announced Thursday its 15th annual Gowns for Prom event is postponed until further notice. Distribution was scheduled for April 7, 8 and 9 on the stage at Shea's Theatre.

“Over the course of the last few weeks, our WNY community has been experiencing dramatic changes due to the coronavirus COVID-19 situation unfolding in our region and beyond. The safety of these students and everyone in our community is our greatest concern and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this epidemic -- it is truly unprecedented,” says Paul A. Billoni, the president and CEO of Colvin Cleaners.

“For all the students who look forward to their proms we regret having to make this announcement and we look forward to giving them a positive update soon.”

Donations to Gowns for Prom and Coats for Kids continue to be accepted, as well as any other clothing donation. Colvin Cleaners will pick them up for free and donate them to over 20 non-profit partners including Good Will of Western New York and Friends of Nightpeople.

RELATED: Coronavirus testing slows in Erie County; 1 new case confirmed

RELATED: Erie County Sheriff's Office closes lobbies of facilities

RELATED: Niagara County confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19