Governor's office releases guidelines on what sports we can play right now

The sports are broken down into high-risk sports, moderate-risk sports and low-risk sports.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo's office has given more guidance on sports and recreation activities that are currently allowed during Phase Three.

The sports are broken down into level of risk and are restricted per category.

High-risk sports allowed are: football, volleyball, ice hockey, wrestling and competitive dance/cheer. Those sports will only be allowed to play if there is individual or distanced group training or activities, organized no/low contact and training (camps and clinics).

Any sport that requires competitive team practices, games or meets, including pick-up sports), tournaments or games that require travel are not allowed.

Moderate and low-risk sports, such as baseball/softball, tennis, running, gymnastics, etc... have less restrictions.

You can check out the complete list of what sports are allowed on the Governor's website.

Teams and athletes are expected to avoid touching shared equipment,. clean/disinfect equipment between uses by different individuals, or don't share equipment at all.

If a sport is played indoors, the capacity should be no more than 50% of maximum occupancy. No more than two spectators per player are allowed.

People should still practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet between individuals at all times. If you can't maintain six feet, you should wear a face covering. If players are unable to wear a face covering because it inhibits their play, coaches and other individuals not directly involved in the physical activity must wear a face covering.

Employees working at sports facilities must maintain six feet between individuals and wear face coverings if they interact with patrons, players or spectators.

For outdoor fitness classes, class sizes should be limited in accordance to social gathering guidelines that are in effect in that region. Patrons must maintain a distance of six feet from one another. High-risk activities where physical contact can't be avoided is prohibited.