ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is hosting a conference call with the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.

The governors are expected to make an announcement. Earlier Monday, Governor Cuomo said during his press briefing that New York State would work with other states on a plan to 'reopen'.

