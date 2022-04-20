Hochul: Masks still required for public transit

"We're going to continue in the short term again for public transit," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.

NEW YORK — Don't throw out your face masks just yet, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, masks are still required in certain settings in New York State.

The governor announced Wednesday that despite Monday's ruling in Florida, New York will still require masks on public transit, which includes buses and bus stations, trains and train stations, subways and subway station as well as airports. Masks will also be required in state-regulated healthcare settings, state-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and domestic violence shelters.

"We're going to continue in the short term again for public transit, our correctional facilities, our nursing homes, health care settings, domestic violence shelters, buses and train stations," Hochul said.

She added, "Let's just be smart about it. I think people do feel better when they're in public transit sitting really close to somebody to know that people are protecting themselves. Again, this is very much in the short term."

According to the governor, the state will inform residents when the mask mandates are removed saying, "we're going to get there."

The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority (NFTA) released the following statement Wednesday regarding the governor's remarks:

“First and foremost, we want to apologize for what is sure to be confusing to our travelers and riders, but due to the Governor’s announcement updating COVID regulations from the New York State Department of Health, masks will still be required in all public transportation entities within the State of New York until further notice. This includes the Buffalo Niagara International and Niagara Falls International Airports, Metro Bus and Rail and all Paratransit services. We will provide any updates or changes to this policy accordingly.”