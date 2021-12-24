NY Governor Kathy Hochul on keeping safe from COVID during the holidays

As we enter the Christmas holiday and the increase in COVID cases, Governor Hochul says she wants New Yorkers to enjoy the holiday, but do so safely.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on the state's progress battling COVID-19.

"Just don't put your grandparents and people who may be going through chemotherapy and other treatments, don't put them at risk. You're in the house, keep the mask on, keep the distance. Visit somebody, maybe outdoors a little bit. I know it's chilly, but you know just be really smart about this. Be really smart," said Hochul.

Hochul urged residents to be masked, social distance and get a vaccine or booster. She says if you're feeling sick, stay home.

.Hochul insisted at the news conference Friday that the state acted early and has done everything it can against the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Hochul says the state is shortening the amount of time essential workers must stay home after testing positive. Fully vaccinated people in health care and other frontline fields can return to work after five days instead of 10 if they’re not showing symptoms or their symptoms are resolving. They must also wear masks on the job.

The Governor also spoke about keeping kids in school when the holiday break is over. Hochul said there have been very few cases in the schools, so far this year, but now that they're off school, there's concern kids may become infected with COVID-19 while visiting with families during the holiday season.

She cited the Grand Island School District, who has been testing the 'test to stay' program to keep kids in school. She says the CDC just confirmed that the 'test to stay' program works. The state is highly recommending that counties and school districts implement the program and says the state will work with them.

"I have a call coming up in a few days with all of the school superintendents. My team has been in non-stop communication with our counties, as well as our public, local public health departments and the school districts bringing all these partners together, working around the clock to make sure that when school starts, we have the tests to be able to give to the schools. So parents will know. We want their kids to go back to school. There will be tests waiting for them that they can take home in their backpack. If someone in school tests positive, they don't all have to stay home if they're asymptomatic, not been exposed directly, and we'll get them tested," said Hochul.