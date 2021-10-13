Governor Hochul announces additional #VaxtoSchool pop-up COVID sites

Locations in Orleans and Erie counties aim to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two additional pop-up vaccine sites in Erie and Orleans counties will open this week with the goal of vaccinated more school-aged New Yorkers.

The effort is part of the #VaxtoSchool campaign announced by the Hochul administration last month. A total of 120 sites will be available over 12 weeks statewide.

"The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be our greatest protection against the virus for eligible New Yorkers of all ages," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "In collaboration with community-based partners, our new #VaxtoSchool pop-up sites will help more school-aged New Yorkers get vaccinated so together, we can keep our school communities safe. I urge New York parents, guardians, and school leaders to help ensure that the eligible adolescents in their communities receive the vaccine as soon as possible."

Here are the two sites:

Kendall Elementary School Cafeteria

1932 Kendall Road

Kendall, NY 14476

Open: Wednesday, October 13; 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Influenza

Event Partner: Orleans County

The Park School of Buffalo

4625 Harlem Rd.

Amherst, NY 14226

Open: Saturday, October 16; 10:30 am - 3:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Erie County

Register at: www.erie.gov/vax

As of October 12, 62.2% of 12 to 15-year-olds and 71.7% of 16-25-year-olds have gotten at least one vaccine dose.