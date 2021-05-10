Governor floating the idea of bringing back mask mandates in NYS

At the end of her news conference, she said, " I can, I would, I could find ways to make a more strict mask mandate."

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Hochul floated the idea of bringing back mask mandates during her COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

At the end of her news conference, she said, " I can, I would, I could find ways to make a more strict mask mandate."

But whether or not that happens all comes down to the numbers, which she said she's watching very closely to see whether COVID-19 peaks, drop, or stabilize.

In Western New York the seven-day average is 4.1%, compare that to the state average of 2.4%.