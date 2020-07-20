Governor Cuomo urges law enforcement to help enforce social gathering rules

Governor Cuomo says there have been multiple complaints about large gatherings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coronavirus hospitalizations are down to their lowest numbers since March 18th, according to Governor Cuomo's office.

According to the state, out of the 49,342 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 1.05 percent were positive.

In a statement, the governor said, "We did the impossible as New Yorkers - we stepped up and conquered the COVID-19 virus and now we have to protect the progress that we have made'.

The governor also warned during his briefing, about the potential for an increase in cases due to an increasing number of large gatherings. He said Monday that his office was receiving a large number of complaints about people gathering in large numbers and not abiding by social distancing regulations or wearing masks.

The state confirmed 519 additional cases, bringing the new statewide to 407,326 confirmed cases.

Cuomo went on to say, "It is a problem, and I'm telling you in plain New York speak that it's stupid and it has to stop. This not just morality, these restaurants and bars are breaking the law and they are going to make it bad for everyone else because if this continues we're going to have to roll back the reopening plan and close all bars and restaurants".

Cuomo says one of ways to ensure the state continues to move forward if for local law enforcement officials to crack down on large gatherings when they see them.