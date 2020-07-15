Governor Cuomo updates statewide COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo said the latest numbers for COVID-19 continue to reflect the hard work being done by New Yorkers all across the state.
Of the 63,598 tests conducted in New York State Tuesday, 831, or 1.30 percent, were positive. Sadly, 9 COVID-19 deaths were also reported.
Cuomo also confirmed an additional 831 cases of coronavirus for a statewide total since the pandemic took hold of 404,006 cases.
In Erie County, 58 new cases were reported along with two deaths.
"New Yorkers brought the curve down by making big changes, and we see that work reflected in the numbers every day," Governor Cuomo said. "But we must continue to be smart - by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands, we all have a role to play in protecting the progress we've made and leading the rest of the nation by example. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant and New York Tough."