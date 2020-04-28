SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the first time since March, new COVID-19 daily hospitalizations in New York State are below 1,000.

As the numbers continue to drop, the state is beginning to move forward to reopen the economy beginning May 15.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking from Syracuse, says to reopen, we must ensure we aren't infecting more people or overwhelming the hospital system.

He outlined the data points to unpause the state.

The state creating a NY Forward Reopening Advisory Board, which will consist of 100 business, community and civic leaders to help guide the reopening strategy.

The state will start reopening with manufacturing and construction jobs in central New York, where they have less positive cases.

Businesses would have to adjust workplace hours and employees would have to still practice social distance. Non-essential travel is still restricted. Masks will be required if employees are in frequent contact with others. Businesses will have to have strict cleaning and sanitation standards. There will also have to be continuous health screenings to enter the workplace.

The regions will also have to build healthcare capacity. At least 30% of the hospital beds must be available after elective surgeries resume.

Regions will also have to implement a testing regimen, prioritizing symptomatic people, then people who have come into contact with a symptomatic person and frequent testing of frontline/essential employees.

They also have to have testing sites set up and be able to advertize to residents where they can go to get tests.

Regions will also have to have a plan to have isolation rooms available for people who test positive for COVID-19 and who cannot self-isolate.

Each region must appoint an oversight institution as its 'control room' to monitor regional metrics, including:

Hospital Capacity

Rate of Infection

PPE burn rate

Businesses

The governor's office also addressed the ongoing issues with unemployment insurance claims.

The governor's secretary, Melissa DeRosa says they have 3,000 workers currently addressing 400,000 claims. The majority of the claims are workers who would not normally qualify for unemployment insurance, but do under this crisis.

Gov. Cuomo says he will make a decision later this week on whether schools will reopen or if he will extend the closure past May 15.