Governor Cuomo unveils new Thanksgiving mask, 'Don't Be a Turkey, Wear a Mask'

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is getting into the holiday spirit with a new COVID-19 style face covering.

During a COVID-19 and Thanksgiving holiday briefing on Tuesday, Governor Cuomo unveiled a new holiday-themed mask with a phrase he has been repeating for weeks: "Don't be a turkey, wear a mask."

Governor Cuomo continues to remind and ask New Yorkers to have Thanksgiving dinner only with those who are in your household. He said the 10 person limit in a household and asking that people only have dinner with those in your household is not a political issue.

Recently, the New York State Sheriff's Association released a statement in regards to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's Executive Order that limits gatherings in private residences to 10 people or less.

In a statement shared on Facebook by the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, the NYS Sheriff's Association says, in part, that while they believe social gathering numbers are to be determined by science, they say a household limit, 'would be neither practical nor Constitutional.'

To wrap up his press conference, the governor shared that he won't be having his family at the dinner table this Thanksgiving.