Governor Cuomo signs new laws to make voting easier for New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday he has signed new legislation that will make it easier for New Yorkers to vote in the upcoming election this November.

Cuomo said the legislation is split into three parts:

Voters can request an absentee ballot if they are concerned about COVID. Voters can request absentee ballots effective Thursday, August 20 All Board of Elections must count: All ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received within 7 days after the election All ballots without a postmark received on November 4 (the day after election day)

"The federal administration has ordered an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Postal Service and with COVID-19 threatening our ability to have safe, in-person voting, these measures are critical to ensuring a successful and fair election at one of the most important moments in our nation's history," Governor Cuomo said.