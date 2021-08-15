Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19

The Governor said Saturday that 4,479 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,188,761.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo gave New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19.

"COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to New Yorkers across the state, and getting shots in arms is the only way to defeat this pandemic for good and move into the future," Governor Cuomo said. "Millions of New Yorkers who've taken the vaccine are a testament to its safety and efficacy, and if you haven't received your shot yet, I urge you to do so right away. Convenient sites are open across the state for walk-ins or appointments and vaccines are available to all eligible New Yorkers."



Sunday's data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported - 154,566

- 154,566 · Total Positive - 4,479

- 4,479 · Percent Positive - 2.90%

- 2.90% · 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.06%

- 3.06% · Patient Hospitalization - 1,650 (-4)

- 1,650 (-4) · Patients Newly Admitted - 273

- 273 · Patients in ICU - 355 (+8)

- 355 (+8) · Patients in ICU with Intubation - 138 (+6)

- 138 (+6) · Total Discharges - 189,026 (+278)

- 189,026 (+278) · Deaths - 18

- 18 · Total Deaths - 43,248

- 43,248 · Total vaccine doses administered - 22,899,977

- 22,899,977 · Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours - 41,823

- 41,823 · Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days - 308,511

- 308,511 · Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 74.6%

- 74.6% · Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 68.2%

- 68.2% · Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 77.5%

- 77.5% · Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 69.8%

- 69.8% · Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 62.6%

- 62.6% · Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 56.9%

- 56.9% · Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 65.1%

- 65.1% · Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 58.3%

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.