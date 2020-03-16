ALBANY, N.Y. — In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo is delaying village elections statewide.

Cuomo issued an executive order on Monday to delay statewide primary elections until April 28.

"Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus," Cuomo said. "Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system."

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

RELATED: NY, NJ, Connecticut to close bars, eateries, theaters, gyms to fight coronavirus

RELATED: New details on Erie County COVID-19 cases & testing

RELATED: Trudeau closes Canadian border to non-citizens