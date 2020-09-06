Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 focus to shift to percent of positive tests

New dashboard will show the daily number of tests done by region and the percentage of those tests that came back positive for the virus.

VALHALLA, N.Y. — There is a new way health officials in New York are now looking at how the state is doing keeping any spike in COVID-19 cases at bay.

Speaking at the New York Medical College in Valhalla, Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday said the state will now focus on the day-to-day spread of the virus. He unveiled a new dashboard that shows the number of tests done daily by region and the percentage of those tests that came back positive.

For example, in WNY Monday, 5,195 tests were performed. Of those, 75, or one percent, come back positive for the coronavirus.

Cuomo says the state is entering a new phase, 'feeling good, done great, but need to stay smart'.