NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo started his daily coronavirus update on Thursday by saying that we are currently 18 days into NY PAUSE and that it has been 39 days since first COVID-19 case in New York, and 80 days since first case in the United States.

Cuomo says that so far, we have been able to flatten the curve due to the daily efforts New Yorkers continue to take.

Currently New York has 18,279 people hospitalized, and a 90,000 beds capacity. The current hospitalization rate suggests that we are flattening the curve.

"Don't underestimate this virus, I think that's a mistake we made from day one," Cuomo said.

"We lost more lives yesterday than we have to date," Cuomo said. The total death toll of the virus yesterday was 799.

For perspective, Cuomo said that on 9/11 we lost 2,753 lives, and so far the coronavirus pandemic has claimed 7,067 lives.

Cuomo also announced a coordinated effort called "New York Loves" which will connect foundations, philanthropies charities and gifts.

The governor addressed the fact that the virus seems to be disproportionately affecting people of color, and announced more testing in African American and Latino communities downstate.

Testing, especially rapid testing Cuomo says, will help bring our economy back by letting us know who no longer has the virus and can come back to work.

Cuomo would like people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their blood to the state, for a potential treatment known as convalescent plasma.

Cuomo says that past legislation promised New York $6 billion in healthcare, but it turned out to be only $1.3 billion and excluded 1/3 of New York medicate recipients.