NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo held a news conference Sunday morning in Nassau County updating the public about the confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, here in New York State.

Cuomo announced that 16 additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 105 across New York State. There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus here in Western New York.

The governor said Saturday that hundreds of tests have been conducted so far in New York. He also gave a list of where the current cases are in the state. He said 82 cases are in Westchester County, 12 cases are in New York City, five are in Nassau County, two are in Rockland County, two are in Saratoga County, one in Suffolk County, and one in Ulster County.

This information comes after Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday.

"We are continuing to test people and are working with hospitals and local governments to give them the resources they need to contain the spread of this virus," Cuomo said. "We mobilized quickly but the federal government has been slow off the mark and they continue to be slow. That's unacceptable - we need them to approve these private labs today so we can stay ahead of this evolving situation. Worse than the virus right now is the fear pandemic - and getting these additional facilities online will ensure we have more facts that will help keep people calm."

There are currently 116 people in quarantine in Erie County as part of the coronavirus protocol. New York State says 115 of those quarantines are precautionary. One quarantine is mandatory. Niagara County says they have four people under voluntary quarantine.

