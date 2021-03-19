Cuomo: COVID hospitalizations, positivity rate numbers trend downward

Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not answer questions. He said more than 2 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and expects an influx of vaccine in the coming weeks.

NEW YORK — During a news conference Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo took no questions from reporters, but he did say key COVID-19 numbers including the state's positivity rate and hospitalizations are on a downward trend.

"The numbers are dramatically on the decline, statewide hospitalizations are down 88 down to 4,500, the ICUs are down 20, intubations are down 11," he said.

In terms of vaccine distribution, Cuomo announced that more than 2 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and said he expects an influx of vaccine in the coming weeks.

"Vaccine is now coming in, it's going to come in large quantities for the next several weeks, and then it's going to be a logistical operation like you've never seen," Cuomo continued.

On Wednesday, Cuomo was vaccinated with a Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires one dose. He said that more Johnson & Johnson vaccines are coming to New York.

Cuomo did not take questions from reporters during his briefing as the investigations into nursing home deaths and sexual harassment allegations continue.

Thursday evening, a reporter with the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle newspaper reported a former aide to the governor, Ana Liss, spoke with the New York Attorney General's Office. She's one of at least seven women who have come forward with allegations.

Liss told the Wall Street Journal Governor Cuomo touched her lower back, asked if she had a boyfriend, and that he once kissed her hand when she got up from her desk.

Governor Cuomo says he never touched anyone inappropriately.