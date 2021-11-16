Gov. Hochul : Anyone who feels they are at risk should get a booster shot

Hochul clarified that this includes people who live in places with high rates of COVID-19 transmission like here in WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul held a briefing updating the state's progress in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Hochul expressed concern about the COVID-19 positivity rates as well as the vaccination rates, stating both should be better.

The average positive rate over the past week in Western New York as of yesterday was 8.5%, the second highest behind the Finger Lakes at 8.7%. The average positivity rate over the past seven days in New York City is 1.4% for comparison.

Hochul said she believed we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases because of people who are still holding out against getting the vaccine.

"So how do we get rid of this pandemic? It is so simple, it is so simple, get more people vaccinated and get the booster if you haven't, wear a mask indoors, maintain the distance," Hochul said.

Hochul made a point to clarify who qualifies for a booster. She said that anyone who is at risk should get a booster when they are due. This includes people who live in high transmission areas like Western New York.

Once again, Hochul encouraged parents and guardians to vaccinate children who are eligible to get one, as well as encourage the people who are still not vaccinated to do so.

"I want to celebrate Thanksgiving safely," Hochul said. She pointed at people who still have not gotten the vaccine as the reason we are still talking about how to be around family safely this holiday season.

No mandates are being put into place at this time to slow the spread, but Hochul warned that if things did not get better the government may take action.