Gov. Hochul: 'We believe we're finally turning the corner on the winter wave'

In a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Hochul says the number of positive COVID cases are down 92% from a peak of just three weeks ago.

BRONX, N.Y. — "We believe we're finally turning the corner on the winter wave", those encouraging words came from Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday morning during a COVID-19 briefing from North Central Bronx Hospital.

Joining Hochul were some of the members of the medical military teams from around the country called in to assist the state's health care workers during the most recent omicron surge.

In the past three weeks, the number of positive COVID cases have dropped 92%, from over 90,000 on January 7 to 7,119 on February 1. "Just like the snow is melting, hopefully these numbers will continue to melt away", Hochul said.

As of Monday, hospitalizations continue to drop as well; down 43% since early January. Sadly, also on Monday, 122 New Yorkers succumbed to the virus.