Gov. Hochul provides an update on on healthcare staff COVID-19 vaccine mandate

NEW YORK — Following the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers going into effect on Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released an update on the impacts of the mandate.

Since she was sworn in on Aug. 24, there has been an increase in the vaccination for healthcare staff.

Since Aug. 24, the percentage of nursing home staff that have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has increased to 92%, up from 71%.

The percentage of adult care facility staff that have received at least one dose of the vaccine has increased from 77% to 89% since August.

Hospital staff that is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has increased from 77% in August to 85% as of Monday evening. The percentage of hospital staff that has received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday was 92%.

"This new information shows that holding firm on the vaccine mandate for health care workers is simply the right thing to do to protect our vulnerable family members and loved ones from COVID-19," Hochul said. "I am pleased to see that healthcare workers are getting vaccinated to keep New Yorkers safe, and I am continuing to monitor developments and ready to take action to alleviate potential staffing shortage situations in our health care systems."

Staff at hospitals and nursing homes had until Monday to receive their first dose of the vaccine and staff at-home care, hospice and adult care facilities need to be vaccinated by Oct. 7, according to the regulation issued by the State Health Department.

Here is a total breakdown of the healthcare vaccination rates across the state.

There is 519,109 total staff in hospitals statewide, and 347,217 direct care/patient-facing staff.

92.3% of all staff and 93.3% of direct care staff have received at least one dose

85.2% of staff have a complete vaccine series, and an additional 7% have received one dose

These rates are comparable amongst direct care staff - 86.3% have a complete vaccine series with an additional 7% having received their first dose

4.9% of staff are medically eligible to receive a vaccine, but are declining to do so This rate is slightly lower amongst direct care staff at 4.7%

2.4% of staff are going to get vaccinated but are still awaiting their first dose and 0.5% of staff are medically ineligible

These rates are similar amongst direct care workers, with 1.6% awaiting their first dose and 0.4% being medically ineligible

There is 143,753 total staff in nursing home facilities statewide, and 92,260 direct care/patient-facing staff.

92.6% of all staff and 92.3% of direct care staff have received at least one dose

81.1% of staff have a complete vaccine series, and an additional 11.5% have received one dose

These rates are slightly lower amongst direct care staff - 79.1% have a complete vaccine series with an additional 13.2% have received their first dose

5.7% of staff are medically eligible to receive a vaccine but are declining to do so

This rate is slightly higher amongst direct care staff at 6%

1.3% of staff are going to get vaccinated but are still awaiting their first dose and 0.4% of staff are medically ineligible

These rates are very similar amongst direct care workers, with 1.3% awaiting their first dose and 0.5% being medically ineligible

There is 29,464 total staff in adult care facilities statewide, and 15,395 direct care/patient-facing staff.