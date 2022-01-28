Hochul extends the statewide mask mandate

The governor made the announcement during a Friday afternoon winter storm briefing downstate.

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday the mandate requiring masks to be worn in all public buildings, businesses and schools will be extended where vaccinations aren't required.

The mandate was set to expire Feb. 1, but is currently set to end on Feb. 10.

Hochul, speaking at a winter storm briefing in Melville, said future extensions will be made on a week or two week basis while the 'legal' fate of the mandate remains in question.

COVID hospitalizations have dropped recently, which Hochul attributed in part to the mandate.

"And [the mandate] has been a critical tool in driving those numbers down," Hochul said. "They could be even more out of control."

However, Hochul reported the hospitalization numbers were still higher than they would like, so the mandate was extended.

"If we continue on this rapid trend downward, we will be in a good place," said the Governor. "If it levels off, or something else happens, I need that flexibility, and I'm going to continue to reserve that. But also, people are waiting to hear when some of these restrictions are going to be lifted. We are going to continue with our flexibility."