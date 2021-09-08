Gov. Hochul announces #VaxtoSchool campaign to increase COVID vaccination rates for eligible school children

The campaign includes a website with information for parents, signs for school leaders to support #VaxtoSchool in their schools, and an Instagram page.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new campaign to increase the rate of vaccination in school-aged children.

The #VaxtoSchool campaign aims to help educate students and parents about the vaccine through a dedicated website, signs for school administrators to support the campaign, and a new Instagram account to educate students directly in an approachable and interactive way.

Pop-up vaccination clinics will be open in areas where zipcode data shows that vaccination rates of 12 to 17-year-olds are lower than the statewide average. Medical professionals will be at each location to answer community questions.

#VaxtoSchool buses that serve as mobile vaccination sites will also be deployed to parks and other recreations spaces to help make the vaccine accessible to children and their families.

The state will be starting a #vaxtoschool initiative to get more kids in the 12-17 age group vaccinated. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/dO8J9katG6 — Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) September 8, 2021

"We've dedicated enormous state resources to getting New Yorkers of all eligible age groups vaccinated, but initially the state focused on the most vulnerable citizens, and now we need to focus on our youth," Hochul said. "New York's young people are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19 but they can still spread the virus, and we need them to take it seriously. The new, innovative #VaxtoSchool social media campaign will help us get the word out to New York's young people about the vital importance of getting vaccinated to keep friends, families, and communities safe."

Children 12-17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved under Emergency Use Authorization for children ages 12-15 and is fully approved for children 16 and older.