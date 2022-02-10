Gov. Hochul announces new VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced 63 new #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites across New York with 24 of those being in Western New York.
Also, Gov. Hochul held a briefing Wednesday and talked about how more children need to get vaccinated in the state and that masks will still be required in schools.
The goal of the pop-up vaccination sites is to increase vaccination rates among children 5 years and older to get vaccinated and help keep up with all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses, including the booster.
"Over 1.6 million children have received the COVID-19 vaccine - and they are better protected because of it," Hochul said. "But our work to ensure all eligible kids get vaccinated continues, with 193 #VaxForKids pop-up sites established to date. This week, 63 new pop-ups are coming online to bring the vaccine directly to communities across New York State. I urge every parent and guardian to make sure their child is vaccinated and up-to-date with all recommended vaccine doses."
To date, over 1.6 million children 5 - 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
#VaxForKids pop-up in Western New York:
Panama Central School
41 North Street
Panama, NY 14767
Open: Wednesday, February 9; 9:30 am -11:30 am
(*For students of Panama Central School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-782-4445
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Panama Central School
Ages 5+
Sherman Central School
127 Park Street
Sherman, NY 14781
Open: Wednesday, February 9; 1:15 pm - 3:15 pm
(*For students of Sherman Central School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-761-6121 for registration
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Sherman Central School
Ages 5+
Clymer Central School
8672 East Main Street
Clymer, NY 14724
Open: Wednesday, February 9; 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm
(*For students of Clymer Central School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-355-4444
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Clymer Central School
Ages 5+
Silver Creek Central School
1 Dickinson Street
Silver Creek, NY 14136
Open: Thursday, February 10; 10:00 am - 11:00 am
(*For students of Silver Creek Central School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-934-2603
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Silver Creek Central School
Ages 5+
Forestville Central School
4 Academy Street
Forestville, NY 14062
Open: Thursday, February 10; 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
(*For students of Forestville Central School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To register: Call 716-965-2711
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Forestville Central School
Hinsdale School District
3701 Main Street
Hinsdale, NY 14743
Open: Thursday, February 10; 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna
Event Partner: Cattaraugus County Health Department
Ages 12+ Booster; Ages 18+ First Dose
Elma Meadows Park
1711 Girdle Road
Elma, NY 14059
Open: Thursday, February 10; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
To register click here or call (716) 858-2929
Event Partner: Erie County Health Department
Niagara University - Gallagher Center Lower Gallery
5795 Lewiston Road
Niagara University, NY 14109
Open: Friday, February 11; 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna
To Register: 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; 12+ booster dose here; seasonal flu here; 18+ Moderna first dose here, second dose here; 18+ Janssen/J&J here
Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health
Ages 5+
Orchard Park Central Fire Station
30 School Street
Orchard Park, NY 14127
Open: Friday, February 11; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Erie County Health Department
Ages 5+
Clinton V. Bush Elementary School
150 Pardee Avenue
Jamestown, NY 14701
Open: Friday, February 11; 9:30 am - 11:30 am
(*For students of Clinton V. Bush Elementary School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-483-4401
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Clinton V. Bush Elementary School
Ages 5+
Milton J. Fletcher Elementary School
301 Cole Avenue
Jamestown, NY 14701
Open: Friday, February 11; 9:30 am - 11:30 am
(*For students of Milton J. Fletcher Elementary School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-483-4404
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Milton J. Fletcher Elementary School
Ages 5+
Carlyle C. Ring Elementary School
333 Buffalo Street
Jamestown, NY 14701
Open: Friday, February 11; 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
(*For students of Carlyle C. Ring Elementary School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-483-4404
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Carlyle C. Ring Elementary School
Ages 5+
Lincoln Elementary School
301 Front Street
Jamestown, NY 14701
Open: Friday, February 11; 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
(*For students of Lincoln Elementary School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-483-4412
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Lincoln Elementary School
Ages 5+
Love Elementary School
50 East 8th Street
Jamestown, NY 14701
Open: Friday, February 11; 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
(*For students of Love Elementary School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Love Elementary School
Ages 5+ Second Dose Clinic
West Hertel Academy
489 Hertel Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14207
Open: Saturday, February 12; 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Erie County Health Department
Ages 5+
Palmer Opera House
12 W Main Street
Cuba, NY 14727
Open: Tuesday, February 15; 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: The Cuba Cultural Center and Palmer Opera House
Ages 5+
Brocton Central School
138 West Main Street
Brocton, NY 14716
Open: Tuesday, February 15; 9:30 am - 10:30 am
(*For students of Brocton Central School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-792-9121
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Brocton Central School
Ages 5+
Chautauqua Lake School
100 North Erie Street
Mayville, NY 14757
Open: Tuesday, February 15; 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
(*For students of Chautauqua Lake School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-753-5800
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Chautauqua Lake School
Ages 5+
Orleans-Niagara BOCES
Niagara Career & Technical Educational Center
3181 Saunders Settlement Road
Sanborn, NY 14132
Open: Wednesday, February 16; 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J and Moderna
To Register: 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; 12+ booster dose here; Janssen/J&J 18+ here; 18+ Moderna first dose here; 18+ Moderna second dose here; seasonal flu here
Ages 5+
Houghton College - Nielsen Physical Education Center
7308 Campground Road
Houghton, NY 14744
Open: Wednesday, February 16; 2:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
Event Partner: Allegany County Department of Health
Ages 5+ Second Dose Clinic; Ages 12+ Booster
Bemus Point Elementary School
41 Liberty Street
Bemus Point, NY 14712
Open: Wednesday, February 16; 9:30 am - 11:30 am
(*For students of Bemus Point Elementary School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-386-3795
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Bemus Point Elementary School
Ages 5+
Frewsburg Central School
26 Institute Street
Frewsburg, NY 14738
Open: Wednesday, February 16; 9:45 am - 11:45 am
(*For students of Frewsburg Central School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-569-7000
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Frewsburg Central School
Ages 5+
Cassadaga Valley Central School
5935 Route 60
Sinclairville, NY 14782
Open: Wednesday, February 16; 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
(*For students of Cassadaga Valley Central School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-962-8581
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Cassadaga Valley Central School
Ages 5+
Pine Valley Central School
7755 NY-83
South Dayton, NY 14138
Open: Wednesday, February 16; 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm
(*For students of Pine Valley Central School only)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Call 716-988-3291
Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Pine Valley Central School
Ages 5+
Children five and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.