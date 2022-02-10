Gov. Hochul announces new VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites

The goal of the pop-up vaccination sites is to increase vaccination rates among children 5 years and older.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced 63 new #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites across New York with 24 of those being in Western New York.

Also, Gov. Hochul held a briefing Wednesday and talked about how more children need to get vaccinated in the state and that masks will still be required in schools.

The goal of the pop-up vaccination sites is to increase vaccination rates among children 5 years and older to get vaccinated and help keep up with all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses, including the booster.

"Over 1.6 million children have received the COVID-19 vaccine - and they are better protected because of it," Hochul said. "But our work to ensure all eligible kids get vaccinated continues, with 193 #VaxForKids pop-up sites established to date. This week, 63 new pop-ups are coming online to bring the vaccine directly to communities across New York State. I urge every parent and guardian to make sure their child is vaccinated and up-to-date with all recommended vaccine doses."

To date, over 1.6 million children 5 - 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

#VaxForKids pop-up in Western New York:

Panama Central School

41 North Street

Panama, NY 14767

Open: Wednesday, February 9; 9:30 am -11:30 am

(*For students of Panama Central School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-782-4445

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Panama Central School

Ages 5+

Sherman Central School

127 Park Street

Sherman, NY 14781

Open: Wednesday, February 9; 1:15 pm - 3:15 pm

(*For students of Sherman Central School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-761-6121 for registration

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Sherman Central School

Ages 5+

Clymer Central School

8672 East Main Street

Clymer, NY 14724

Open: Wednesday, February 9; 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

(*For students of Clymer Central School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-355-4444

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Clymer Central School

Ages 5+

Silver Creek Central School

1 Dickinson Street

Silver Creek, NY 14136

Open: Thursday, February 10; 10:00 am - 11:00 am

(*For students of Silver Creek Central School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-934-2603

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Silver Creek Central School

Ages 5+

Forestville Central School

4 Academy Street

Forestville, NY 14062

Open: Thursday, February 10; 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

(*For students of Forestville Central School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To register: Call 716-965-2711

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Forestville Central School

Hinsdale School District

3701 Main Street

Hinsdale, NY 14743

Open: Thursday, February 10; 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna

To register click here.

Event Partner: Cattaraugus County Health Department

Ages 12+ Booster; Ages 18+ First Dose

Elma Meadows Park

1711 Girdle Road

Elma, NY 14059

Open: Thursday, February 10; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To register click here or call (716) 858-2929

Event Partner: Erie County Health Department

Niagara University - Gallagher Center Lower Gallery

5795 Lewiston Road

Niagara University, NY 14109

Open: Friday, February 11; 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna

To Register: 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; 12+ booster dose here; seasonal flu here; 18+ Moderna first dose here, second dose here; 18+ Janssen/J&J here

Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health

Ages 5+

Orchard Park Central Fire Station

30 School Street

Orchard Park, NY 14127

Open: Friday, February 11; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To register click here.

Event Partner: Erie County Health Department

Ages 5+

Clinton V. Bush Elementary School

150 Pardee Avenue

Jamestown, NY 14701

Open: Friday, February 11; 9:30 am - 11:30 am

(*For students of Clinton V. Bush Elementary School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-483-4401

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Clinton V. Bush Elementary School

Ages 5+

Milton J. Fletcher Elementary School

301 Cole Avenue

Jamestown, NY 14701

Open: Friday, February 11; 9:30 am - 11:30 am

(*For students of Milton J. Fletcher Elementary School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-483-4404

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Milton J. Fletcher Elementary School

Ages 5+

Carlyle C. Ring Elementary School

333 Buffalo Street

Jamestown, NY 14701

Open: Friday, February 11; 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

(*For students of Carlyle C. Ring Elementary School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-483-4404

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Carlyle C. Ring Elementary School

Ages 5+

Lincoln Elementary School

301 Front Street

Jamestown, NY 14701

Open: Friday, February 11; 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

(*For students of Lincoln Elementary School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-483-4412

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Lincoln Elementary School

Ages 5+

Love Elementary School

50 East 8th Street

Jamestown, NY 14701

Open: Friday, February 11; 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(*For students of Love Elementary School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Love Elementary School

Ages 5+ Second Dose Clinic

West Hertel Academy

489 Hertel Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14207

Open: Saturday, February 12; 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To register click here.

Event Partner: Erie County Health Department

Ages 5+

Palmer Opera House

12 W Main Street

Cuba, NY 14727

Open: Tuesday, February 15; 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: The Cuba Cultural Center and Palmer Opera House

Ages 5+

Brocton Central School

138 West Main Street

Brocton, NY 14716

Open: Tuesday, February 15; 9:30 am - 10:30 am

(*For students of Brocton Central School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-792-9121

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Brocton Central School

Ages 5+

Chautauqua Lake School

100 North Erie Street

Mayville, NY 14757

Open: Tuesday, February 15; 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

(*For students of Chautauqua Lake School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-753-5800

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Chautauqua Lake School

Ages 5+



Orleans-Niagara BOCES

Niagara Career & Technical Educational Center

3181 Saunders Settlement Road

Sanborn, NY 14132

Open: Wednesday, February 16; 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J and Moderna

To Register: 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; 12+ booster dose here; Janssen/J&J 18+ here; 18+ Moderna first dose here; 18+ Moderna second dose here; seasonal flu here

Ages 5+

Houghton College - Nielsen Physical Education Center

7308 Campground Road

Houghton, NY 14744

Open: Wednesday, February 16; 2:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

To register click here.

Event Partner: Allegany County Department of Health

Ages 5+ Second Dose Clinic; Ages 12+ Booster

Bemus Point Elementary School

41 Liberty Street

Bemus Point, NY 14712

Open: Wednesday, February 16; 9:30 am - 11:30 am

(*For students of Bemus Point Elementary School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-386-3795

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Bemus Point Elementary School

Ages 5+

Frewsburg Central School

26 Institute Street

Frewsburg, NY 14738

Open: Wednesday, February 16; 9:45 am - 11:45 am

(*For students of Frewsburg Central School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-569-7000

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Frewsburg Central School

Ages 5+

Cassadaga Valley Central School

5935 Route 60

Sinclairville, NY 14782

Open: Wednesday, February 16; 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

(*For students of Cassadaga Valley Central School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-962-8581

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Cassadaga Valley Central School

Ages 5+

Pine Valley Central School

7755 NY-83

South Dayton, NY 14138

Open: Wednesday, February 16; 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm

(*For students of Pine Valley Central School only)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Call 716-988-3291

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Health Department and Pine Valley Central School

Ages 5+