x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Gov. Cuomo's book on NY pandemic outbreak is released

The Democrat’s book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was released Tuesday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is condemning the federal government’s COVID-19 response and lauding his own leadership efforts in a new book about New York’s battle against the pandemic. 

The Democrat’s book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was released Tuesday.

In it, Cuomo expresses regret at not ordering New Yorkers to wear masks earlier in the outbreak. Cuomo also addresses a frequent criticism of his leadership style: That he is overly controlling. He writes “show me a person who is not controlling, and I’ll show you a person who is probably not highly successful.”

RELATED: Cuomo signs new laws, making it easier to vote across New York State

RELATED: Walmart testing drone delivered COVID-19 home test kits in Cheektowaga