BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his daily update on the state's coronavirus crisis, from Roswell Park Tuesday morning.

There was no announcement as it pertains to Roswell Park.

However, there were a series of other announcements the governor made.

Citing hospitalization numbers locally, Cuomo says he believes WNY is on the "plateau." He said New York State will help Western New York if needed.

He said that certain hospitals will be allowed to do elective surgeries. But, this will not happen in Erie County. It will happen in places where there are no increases of coronavirus cases.

Jody Lomeo, President & CEO of Kaleida Health, said in a released statement, “Governor Cuomo is taking a proactive approach and outlining a process to safely open upstate New York. We applaud him for this and look forward to working with his team, Lt. Governor Hochul and the State Department of Health in the coming days and weeks. In particular, we are eager to learn more about the policy regarding safely resuming hospital operations including elective surgeries.”

There has been a lot of discussion locally and nationally about when states and the federal government will reopen their economies.

Cuomo says that Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will be in charge of reopening Western New York.

Cuomo says that whenever WNY reopens, or when other parts of the state reopen, will be determined based on the facts and how regions are doing in terms of handling coronavirus cases.

RELATED: FDA approves first at-home coronavirus testing kit

RELATED: Niagara County announces 1 new COVID-19 related death, total rises to 17