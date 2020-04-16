ALBANY, N.Y. — The rate of hospitalizations for coronavirus (COVID-19) related illnesses appear to be going down in New York State and that gives officials hope to look at how we can reopen the state.

On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo says total hospitalizations were down, and that the 3-day average of hospitalizations is down significantly. The number of people in ICU and intubations is also down.

The number of new COVID-19 cases going to the hospital remains flat with about 2,000 a day.

Unfortunately, 606 New York State residents lost their lives on Wednesday.

Governor Cuomo also addressed how the state can begin to reopen. He says we have to control the infection rate. It will take about 12-18 months for a vaccine to be created, unless there is a medical treatment.

While the NY Pause order is working, the governor says we are not there yet. Cuomo has extended the NY Pause order until May 15, in coordination with other states.

The next step to reopen will be to decide if there are more "essential businesses" that could open. They'll make that determination by deciding which "more essential' businesses have a low infection risk.

On Wednesday, Cuomo signed an executive order requiring all people in public to wear a mask or mouth/nose covering. Cuomo says New Yorkers must wear a mask in a situation where social distancing is not possible. He says, "Wearing a mask is one of the best things you can do." He offered more guidelines on wearing masks, such as when you travel using public transportation.



You must wear a mask when riding:

Public transportation systems

Private transportation carriers and for-hire vehicles

All operators of public systems, private carriers, and for-hire vehicles must wear a mask at all times.

The order goes in effect this weekend.

