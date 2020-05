BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to be in Buffalo late Monday morning.

The governor's official schedule says he is expected to make an announcement and hold a briefing at 11:30 at Roswell Park.

His visit comes one day after the announcement that WNY has now met 6 out of the 7 metrics needed for the region to begin Phase One of the re-opening process.

2 On Your Side will carry the governor's event live on air and online as soon as it is underway.