Gov Cuomo: State will monitor Orange and Yellow Zones over Thanksgiving weekend

Governor Cuomo says New Yorkers cannot let their guards down during the holiday, stressing that everyone needs to "stay smart."

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Western New York Wednesday to discuss the latest COVID-19 efforts in New York State.

Cuomo was in Rochester to discuss the state's COVID-19 response and to distribute turkeys at the Baber AME Church.

During the news conference, the governor addressed the current situation in Erie County. Earlier in the week Cuomo had warned that parts of Erie County are on track to be upgraded from an Orange Zone to a Red Zone; however, it appears the area will not change zones just yet.

The governor says the state will be watching the numbers in Western New York saying, "We're going to watch through this Thanksgiving season."

Cuomo added, "This is where I think — if we're going to get into trouble — you're going to see it, a few days, seven days, after this Thanksgiving weekend."

The governor stressed that this is not a normal Thanksgiving, he further illustrated that this year hasn't been normal. Cuomo says New Yorkers cannot let their guards down during the holiday, stressing that everyone needs to "stay smart." He told New Yorkers to celebrate, but to "celebrate with people in your household."

"We have to work together to keep the infection rate down through the Thanksgiving holiday," Cuomo said.

We are at the moment of decision.



Decide public health matters.



Decide your health and the health of your family matters.



Stay New York Tough. Stay home. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 25, 2020

Cuomo reiterated his comments from last week saying Western New York has not been hit as hard by the pandemic as downstate New York, further stating that the pandemic has been tragic everywhere.

"Did we lose people in Buffalo? Yes," Cuomo said. "Did we lose as many people in Buffalo as a matter of percentage as we've lost in New York City? No. Was the problem much worse in New York City? Yes. Did people feel it more intensely in New York City because the numbers were so much higher? Yes. That's just on the numbers."

Cuomo added, "Thankfully Buffalo was not hit as hard as New York City, and I want to make sure it stays that way."

The governor also added that the state has been advised to conduct a winter plan, which will add factors to the Yellow, Orange and Red zones. Under this winter plan, Cuomo says the state would prioritize high infection rates with high hospitalization rates to ensure that hospitals do not get overwhelmed. This plan would be in effect for December, January and February.

