ALBANY, N.Y. — As of Sunday morning, Western New York is now at six out of seven metrics to begin phase one of reopening.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says more tracers are needed in the Western New York region, and the state will be working with regional heads Sunday afternoon to get more personnel. The governor says Western New York needs 521 contact tracers total. At this time we need another 352.

Cuomo stressed that getting those tracers trained and ready is a necessity to reopen Western New York.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that Western New York is making progress.

