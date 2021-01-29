Gov. Cuomo says vaccine shipments to NYS expected to increase; outlines new guidelines for weddings

Beginning March 15, New York will allow larger capacity weddings under certain guidelines which includes testing guests for COVID-19.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As the COVID-19 continues in New York, many couples are worried about whether they'll be able to hold their wedding receptions and ceremonies with a big guest list this year.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced some new guidelines on that Friday morning.

Beginning March 15, weddings can be held at 50% capacity, up to 150 people. All people attending the wedding must be tested for COVID-19 prior to the event.

The Governor says that the recent rollback of strict guidelines is because the post-holiday surge of cases continues to decline.

As of Friday, the statewide positivity rate was at 4.65%. That's the lowest number since December 11 of last year.