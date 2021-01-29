Gov. Cuomo says vaccine shipments to NYS expected to increase; outlines new guidelines for weddings

ALBANY, N.Y. — As the COVID-19 continues in New York, many couples are worried about whether they'll be able to hold their wedding receptions and ceremonies with a big guest list this year.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced some new guidelines on that Friday morning.
Beginning March 15, weddings can be held at 50% capacity, up to 150 people. All people attending the wedding must be tested for COVID-19 prior to the event.
The Governor says that the recent rollback of strict guidelines is because the post-holiday surge of cases continues to decline.
As of Friday, the statewide positivity rate was at 4.65%. That's the lowest number since December 11 of last year.
Gov. Cuomo says 1.7 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Another 250,000 doses are arriving in the state this week, but shipments are expected to increase by 16% in the week that follows.