BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, November 30 following the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday weekend.

Governor Cuomo announced that effective Friday, December 4 elective surgeries will be stopped in Erie County amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"Hospital capacity is now the state's top concern," Cuomo said.

