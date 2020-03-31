ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reinforcing his message to residents to stay home so hospitals are not overwhelmed following another increase of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cuomo says the state tested more than 18,000 residents on Monday. Of those, there were 9,298 new cases, bringing the total to 75,795 cases of COVID-19 across the state. The majority of the cases are centered in New York City.

10,929 people are currently hospitalized. of them, 2,710 are currently in the ICU. There have been 1,550 deaths so far. 4,975 people have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

The governor says we've been behind the virus from the beginning, but they're preparing for the battle.

"We don't win playing catch up. We need to get ahead of the virus. I'm tired of being behind the virus," he said. He says the main battle is at the apex of the curve (15-30 days from today) and they're preparing for it now.

He says all hospitals, public and private, downstate/upstate/WNY and the new federal beds need to work together, and encouraging them to share resources.

Gov. Cuomo also announced his brother Chris Cuomo tested positive for coronavirus. Chris Cuomo is an anchor on CNN.

