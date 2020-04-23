ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released preliminary results of the New York State Antibody Study. The governor says that the phase one tests were collected over two days in 19 counties and 40 localities across the state. The tests were done at grocery stores and other box stores where people were openly going out into the public.

Out of the 3,000 tests, 13.9% tested positive for antibodies, meaning that at some point they were infected with COVID-19 and have developed the antibodies to fight it.

As far as weighted results by region, Long Island made up 14.4% of the total tests, and 16.7%of people in that region had the antibodies. New York City made up 43% of the total tests, and 21.2% of people in that region had the antibodies. Westchester/Rockland made up 9.8% of the total tests, and 11.7% of people in that region had the antibodies.

People tested throughout the rest of the state accounted for 32.8% of the tests completed, and 3.6% of people had the antibodies.

The governor said that the data from the antibody testing supports the state's current regional analysis and decision-making in a coordinated framework.

The state says that if the infection rate is 13.9%, the death rate may be lower than some estimates. Based on the suggested infection rate, that means 2.7 people would be infected statewide.

That would mean approximately 15,500 total fatalities, with the death rate approximately 0.5% of people infected. However, this is only based on preliminary data and would not include in-home deaths.

The state also provided additional data with regards to the antibody testing:

Women made up 52% of the total tests and 12% of women tested were positive for the antibodies. Men made up 48% of the total tests and 15.9% of men tested were positive.

In regards to race:

Asian New Yorkers made up 8.8% percent of the total tests and 11.7% had the antibodies.

Black New Yorkers made up 14.3% percent of the total tests and 22.1% had the antibodies.

Latino/Hispanic New Yorkers made up 17.6% of the total tests and 22.5% had the antibodies.

White New Yorkers made up 57.1% of the total tests and 9.1% had the antibodies.

New Yorkers identifying a multi-racial, another race, or no race listed made up 2.2% of the total tests and 22.8% had the antibodies.

In regards to age:

Ages 18-24 made up 11.6% of the total tests and 8.2% had the antibodies.

Ages 25-34 made up 18.6% of the total tests and 15.9% had the antibodies.

Ages 35-44 made up 16% of the total tests and 13.6% had the antibodies.

Ages 45-54 made up 16.4% of the total tests and 16.7% had the antibodies.

Ages 55-64 made up 16.7% of the total tests and 14.9% had the antibodies.

Ages 65-74 made up 11.7% of the total tests and 11.9% had the antibodies.

Ages 75 and above made up 9% of the total tests and 13% had the antibodies.

