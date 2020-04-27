ALBANY, N.Y. — As the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalization, New York State looks to a plan to reopen the economy.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more results from an antibody study. So far, the state has tested 7,500 people to see if they have antibodies from the virus.

The first phase was April 22, where the state says 13.9% of those tested were found to have the virus antibodies. The second phase was on April 27. There, 14.9% of those tested were found to have tested positive for antibodies.

Of those tested, about 7.1% of those that had tested positive for antibodies were in WNY.

While the numbers of patients in the hospital are going down, Cuomo says we need to be smart when it comes to reopening. He says we don't want to be back where we were 58 days ago.

The governor says he will begin to unpause some regions of NYS based on the following criteria:

CDC Guidelines: 14-day decline in hospitalizations Industries - Phase 1: Construction/Manufacturing, which opens first? What business precautions will be in place - social distancing? monitoring? Healthcare capacity- Are there enough ICU beds, PPE? What about flu season? Testing regimen? The governor has said testing is the key to finding those who are confirmed with the virus and isolating that person. Tracing system? Who has the infected person been in contact with? Finding those who were exposed. Isolation facilities? Regional coordination? When do schools open? Public transportation? No "attractive nuisances" Regional "Control Room:" Monitoring hospitalization rates, antibody testing, diagnostic testing and infection rate to ensure numbers of confirmed cases don't go up.

Cuomo says he spoke to President Donald Trump Monday morning about possibly keeping several temporary hospitals/medical centers open in anticipation of a second wave and the fall flu season.

The governor also announced New York State is providing $25 million from the State's Special Public Health Emergency Fund for food banks and providers most impacted by COVID-19. Food banks across the state have seen an increased need as more people are without jobs during this time.

The state is also asking philanthropies to help donate to the fund. Those interested in helping can reach out to COVIDPhilanthropies@exec.ny.gov.

The state is also launching the Nourish New York Initiative to purchase food and products from update NY farms and direct those to food banks across the state.

The state is also working with Cabot, Chobani, Upstate Niagara Cooperative and the Dairy Farmers of America to use excess milk to produce yogurt, cheese, sour cream and cream cheese that will be distributed to food banks and those in need.

