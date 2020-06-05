ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced results from a study on where new cases of COVID-19 hospitlizations are coming from.

While the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations are going down, they are going down slowly and there at least 600 new cases of COVID-19 patients still having to be hospitalized per day.

The governor's office asked 113 hospitals in the state to conduct a survey on where these new cases are coming from, despite the state's effort to enforce social distancing and other measures.

Hospitals surveyed 1,269 new COVID-19 patients over three days. The majority of the new cases are in downstate New York (86%), 14% of the new cases are from the rest of the state.

Their initial findings of new cases come from people who are:

not working

not travelling

predominately downstate

predominately minority

predominately older

predominately non-essential employees

predominately at home

Fifty two percent of the new cases in the study are male, 48% are female. Ninety six percent of new cases reported having more than one health condition.

Where are people coming from prior to getting the virus? The largest number of new patients say they were at home.

Nursing Homes- 8%

Jail/Prisons- <1%

Homeless- 2%

Home- 66%

Congregate- 2%

Assisted Living Facility- 4%

Other- 8%

Of those that responded to the survey, 17% are currently employed, 37% are retired and 46% are unemployed.