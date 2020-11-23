Gov. Cuomo receives Emmy award for response to COVID-19 pandemic in NYS

The award was presented to Cuomo by other New Yorkers: Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, Billy Crystal and Billy Joel.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received an Emmy Award Monday for his response and leadership in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in New York State.

The International Emmy Founders Award, which is presented to an individual or organization who, “crosses cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity" was received by the governor during a presentation in New York City.

The award was presented to Cuomo by other New Yorkers: Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, Billy Crystal and Billy Joel.

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” said International Academy President & CEO, Bruce L. Paisner. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

According to the Emmy's, Cuomo's press conferences drew 59 million viewers.

Prior recipients include Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg.

"The Emmy was for the COVID-19 presentations, which they say did a public service to people around the globe," Cuomo said during a conference call on Friday, November 20.