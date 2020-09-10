Gov. Cuomo provides update on COVID-19 efforts in New York State

The state conducted 139,000 tests on Thursday. Of the tests completed, 1.1% of those tests were positive for COVID-19.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday morning.

The state conducted 139,000 tests on Thursday. Of the tests completed, 1.1% of those tests were positive for COVID-19. Six New York residents died Thursday of COVID-19 related illness.

Cuomo says the Western New York Region is at 1.3% positive rate for Thursday. He says that is not good and had also said on Thursday that the WNY region needs to do better.

The Western New York region consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Erie County has recorded seven COVID-19 related deaths in the past two weeks and their COVID-19 positive rate for Thursday was 1.5% out of 4,081 tests reported.

#COVIDdata update for 10/7/2020. 62 new cases confirmed. 4,081 test results reported. Daily positivity rate = 1.5%. Total cases through 10/7/2020 = 11,892. pic.twitter.com/rR8AG61C2k — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) October 8, 2020

Chautauqua County had 15 positive COVID-19 cases out of 695 tests. That is 2.2% positive rate.

Cattaraugus County tested 413 residents with 11 of those tests COVID-19 positive, or 2.7%.

Allegany County tested 309 people, with one test coming back positive for a .3% positive rate.

