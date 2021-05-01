Gov. Cuomo provides more details of next vaccine distribution phase; issues with supply

Gov. Cuomo talked about what it will look like when New York reaches the next phase of vaccination, however, the current phase is moving slowly due to limited supply

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided more details about what vaccine distribution will look like in the next phase of distribution, which will be roughly 2.5 million people including essential workers or people over 75-years-old.

The date of that next phase - called phase 1b - has not been announced. First, the state must finish vaccinating the 2.1 million healthcare workers who are in phase 1a. So far, 900,000 vaccines have been distributed to that group.

In the next phase, eligible individuals will be able to get vaccinated through a "retail" network of providers, which will include pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers, county health departments, private urgent care clinics and private doctor networks.

This means, when the state announces that phase 1b has begun, and announces who and when those people can get vaccinated, then those individuals may be able to get a vaccine through their doctor or local pharmacy. Again, a date for when this will happen is not yet known.

The Javits Center, and some SUNY and CUNY campuses will also be converted to drive through vaccination centers. Churches and community centers will also be part of the vaccination effort.

Erie County opened its first county health department vaccination clinic on Monday. The clinic is currently focused on vaccinating healthcare workers under phase 1a.

Yesterday was the first day of our @ECDOH Vaccination Clinic for local healthcare professionals. 809 were vaccinated yesterday, with another 790 scheduled for today.



Our team is trained for this and can get people vaccinated faster than any other. Watch this video for more: pic.twitter.com/saQeD95JEl — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 5, 2021

Cuomo is also asking that some operations involving essential workers, such as police and fire departments, consider taking part in vaccinating their own workers, to take a burden off the greater vaccination network. This would be similar to hospitals vaccinating their own healthcare workers.

However, the state needs to still finish phase 1a before essential workers and the elderly can begin getting the vaccine. Cuomo says the problem right now in getting there is supply.

The federal government controls supply - and right now, New York is getting roughly 300,000 doses a week, or roughly 1.2 million a month from the government.

The state has 20 million people to vaccinate, which with the current two vaccines that requires two doses per person, means the state needs 40 million doses.

Cuomo said the federal government needs to increase supply. The governor said that some ways the government can increase supply is by acquiring more Pfizer and Moderna doses, or by approving the Oxford-AstraZeneca and/or the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Additionally, the state now faces concerns with the new United Kingdom-originating strain that was found in Saratoga County on Monday.

The governor says the U.K. strain is "highly problematic" and "could be a game changer" in battling the virus.

Cuomo urged that this new strain is something that New Yorkers have to be extra careful about. Cuomo says the "numbers are frightening" regarding transmission with this strain.

The governor emphasized that while this strain might not be more lethal, it's more transmittable between people, which he says is concerning.

Cuomo urged that the United States should enforce mandatory testing for travelers coming into the country, just as other counties have done.