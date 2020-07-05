ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday NYS is extending the eviction moratorium on COVID-19 related hardship for an additional 60 days.

The moratorium on rent relief has now been extended until August 20.

The state is banning late payments and fees for missed payments during the moratorium. Renters facing financial hardship will be allowed to use their security deposit as payment and can repay their security deposit over time.

Gov. Cuomo also announced more details on the Nourish New York Initiative.

Nearly 50 food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens will receive support. Over 2,100 farms in NYS are participating in the initiative. More than 20,000 families are expected to receive products from the initiative.

Earlier this week, the state Western New York will receive $2,129,463 in funding for local food banks.

“Food banks and emergency food providers have long played an important role in our efforts to ensure New Yorkers are able to feed themselves and their families and their importance has only been magnified during this unprecedented crisis," said State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Mike Hein.

A major aspect of the program will involve food banks using the money to purchase excess product from farms statewide, which will also help New York's agricultural sector.

Most of the funding will be directed at buying dairy products, which is a integral part of New York's agricultural sector. New York State leads the United States in dairy production, with 624,000 milk cows statewide, according to the comptroller.

Food banks can purchase dairy products through partners of the program, which include Cabot Cheese, Chobani, Dairy Farmers of America, HP Hood, Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc. and more. The products will be made using excess milk and allow producers to increase production.

