Cuomo: NYS & local governments will provide death benefits for 'public heroes' who died from COVID-19

Those such as police, fire and EMS workers who lost their lives during the pandemic will be eligible for the funds.

NYC, N.Y. — As the country pauses this Memorial Day to remember those who died in battle, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that state and local governments will provide death benefits for those who lost their lives fighting a different battle.

Cuomo said public, front-line workers such as police, fire and EMS workers, among others, will be eligible. The money will be provided by local or state pension funds.The governor is also calling on the federal government to provide dedicated hazard pay for those same workers.