Gov. Cuomo: I'm 100% eager to get fans back into games

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is 100 percent eager to get Bills' fans back into the games, but he's cautious because of WNY's COVID-19 infection rate.

He made the comments during a conference call with the media on Wednesday.

Cuomo says he plans to come to Buffalo to tour Bills Stadium and meet team officials to talk about the design of the stadium and how they will get fans in and out of the stadium. He says engineers are already looking into it.

He says it's easier to seat about 5,000 fans within the stadium, but the concern is getting fans out without causing a gathering in one place.

Western New York still has a "caution flag" due to a higher COVID-19 infection rate.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Tuesday saying there will be no fans in the stadium for the foreseeable future, but are working to hopefully make it happen.

"We promise you we are working diligently behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to provide fans with a safe environment should protocols change and we are able to root for the Bills in person."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed those talks on Monday saying, "We believe that at least 10 percent of the seating could be utilized safely for fans, which is a little over 7,000 fans." Poloncarz added. "The Bills were looking at 9,000 but it's really in the hands of the state right now."