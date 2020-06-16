Gov. Cuomo: Hospitals and group homes can allow visitors at their discretion

Group home visits can resume Friday, but facility must notify state first and follow appropriate safety guidelines.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Very welcome news for families who have missed and have not seen their loved ones in person since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.

Governor Cuomo announced Tuesday hospitals can resume patient visits immediately at their discretion. The hospitals and visitors will have abide by state guidelines, including wearing PPE.

Group home visits can resume Friday, also at their discretion. Those homes, however, must notify the state of its intentions first.