Gov. Cuomo: Hospitals and group homes can allow visitors at their discretion

ALBANY, N.Y. — Very welcome news for families who have missed and have not seen their loved ones in person since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.
Governor Cuomo announced Tuesday hospitals can resume patient visits immediately at their discretion. The hospitals and visitors will have abide by state guidelines, including wearing PPE.
Group home visits can resume Friday, also at their discretion. Those homes, however, must notify the state of its intentions first.
Nursing home are not included in this latest action. The governor said these facilities are still considered high risk and when the health department feels it safe to do so, visits to those will resume as well. Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker added the state is considering a pilot visitation program similar to the one put in place for hospitals last month, but provided no additional details.