Gov. Cuomo extends closing time for restaurants and bars until 11pm starting February 14

Dozens of restaurants in WNY have been battling the state to allow them to stay open longer.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that beginning February 14, restaurants and bars can stay open until 11 pm.

Previously, restaurants and bars were forced to close at 10 pm.

"Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts. The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline," Governor Cuomo said. "We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy."

The governor's announcement does not mention the ongoing lawsuit involving more than 90 WNY restaurants aiming to throw out the curfew altogether.

Earlier this month, a judge issued a temporary restraining order that lifted the curfew for those restaurants. On Wednesday, another judge lifted that order, which reinstated the curfew. Arguments in that case are scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th.