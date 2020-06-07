Gov. Cuomo directs school districts to create reopening plans

Governor Andrew Cuomo says no decision has been made regarding whether or not schools will reopen.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Will schools be reopening the fall? Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York State doesn't know just yet.

During a press conference Monday afternoon in New York City, the governor said no decision has been made regarding whether or not schools will reopen. He added that New York State is directing all school districts to create a reopening plan.

Cuomo says kids will not be going back to school until it is safe to do so. The governor stressed that New York State will make its decision to reopen schools based on data.

With consultation from the Reimagine Council, the New York State Department of Health is currently drafting guidance so students, parents and teachers can better prepare. Cuomo says the guidance is forthcoming.

During the press conference Cuomo said New Yorkers are getting complacent with the state's success in slowing the spread of COVID-19, saying coronavirus is still a real threat.