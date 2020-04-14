ALBANY, N.Y. — The number of New York State residents hospitalized for coronavirus (COVID-19) related illnesses remain flat.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says overall, the number of hospitalizations has plateaued and in some cases has gone down slightly. ICU admissions are down, as well as intubations.

The number of new patients going into the hospital is also going down.

The number of deaths in NYS is still on the rise. COVID-19 related deaths rose 778. The total number of deaths is 10,834 statewide.

Cuomo says the biggest concern is that the number of deaths in nursing homes is starting to increase.

On Monday, Cuomo announced he is partnering with the governors of New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island to help get people back to work and restore the economy.

Governor Cuomo said during his press briefing, the next step is to work on a plan to reopen the state. He says it will be decided by public health and economic experts, not politicians. The plan will need to be coordinated and will need federal support.

Each state will appoint a public health official, economic official and a chief of staff who will form a group on designing the plan that will lift the states' stay at home orders while also minimizing the risk of increased spread of the virus.

RELATED: Quest Diagnostics and Walmart partner on drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility

RELATED: US clears first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19