Gov. Cuomo: Buffalo and surrounding areas going from Yellow to Orange zone, part of Niagara County to Yellow zone

Governor says current WNY situation is worst in the entire state.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Western New York. He says Western New York currently has the worst COVID-19 positivity rate in the state.

And because of that, Buffalo and the surrounding areas in Erie County are going from a Yellow Zone to an Orange Zone. A portion of Niagara County has also been added as a Yellow Zone.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the new restrictions go into effect Friday for non-essential businesses and Monday for schools.

This announcement comes as positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the Western New York region, specifically in Erie County, and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past week.

In an Orange Zone the following takes place:

Houses of Worship: 33% capacity or 25 people maximum

Mass gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoors and outdoors

Businesses: Closing high-risk, non-essential businesses such as gyms and personal care

Dining: Outdoor dining only, four person maximum per table

Cuomo said the positivity rate in Western New York is higher than anywhere else in the state. According to the latest state data, these are currently the highest rates in Western New York:

Hamburg 9.78%

Lancaster 9.42%

Orchard Park 7.51%

Buffalo 7.30%

Tonawanda 6.84%

Governor Cuomo announced much of Erie County will be in the Orange Zone including all that were Yellow and Towns of Eden and Evans. The rest of the county enters a yellow zone.



I will discuss this during a media briefing at 2:30 pm. Watch it live here: https://t.co/KqsyKSufXa. pic.twitter.com/sV7dkXb4pL — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 18, 2020

The governor said in his personal opinion WNY "hasn't lived the full pain of COVID's wrath." He added, also in his opinion that, after Thanksgiving, he expects there will be a tremendous spike in cases.

"This is a very serious, significant problem in Erie County," Poloncarz said on Tuesday. "There is not a single town or city in Erie County that doesn't have an infection rate under 3 percent."