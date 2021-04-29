Gov. Cuomo announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics geared towards 16-25 year-olds in WNY

On Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1, a vaccine clinic will be held at the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network at 1195 Main Street in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Buffalo Thursday to announce new vaccine clinics geared towards younger people age 16-25 years old.

The clinic is open to everyone, but will primarily focus on those aged 16-25 years old.

The governor says the NFTA is providing a free bus voucher for 1,000 young people so they can get to the vaccination site without having to pay for the bus.

'I want to get back to the old way, where it was like normal. I want people working again and society driving again," said Cuomo. "The vaccine is the best way to do that."