Cuomo responds to Erie County's plan to limit sporting events to COVID-vaccinated fans only

The governor says he didn't think that the county executive is legally correct and that the state would have to sign off on any plans.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to a plan put forth by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz about limiting entry to Bills and Sabres games to COVID-vaccinated fans only.

During Erie County's weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Poloncarz discussed a plan to allow full attendance at both Bills and Sabres games. Poloncarz says the county supports returning all fans to Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center this fall.

However, under the county's plan, all fans and staff would be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I want to see that stadium full," Poloncarz said on Tuesday. "I know the Bills want to see that stadium full. We want to return fans to the stadium."

Governor Cuomo, during a press briefing with reporters on Wednesday, said he didn't think that the county executive is legally correct and that the state would have to sign off on any plans.

"We tend to work in collaborative with local government, and we're just not there yet to make those decisions," Cuomo said. "I just think it's early to make a decision, months head. Legally, the state would have to sign off on it."

Poloncarz says the county is working with the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres to ensure the safety of those attending the games.