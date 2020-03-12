Cuomo: COVID-19 vaccine 'the weapon that's going to win the war'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a Thursday afternoon briefing to provide a COVID-19 update and to explain how the vaccine distribution will work once it becomes available.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday brought New Yorkers up to date on day 278 of its battle against the coronavirus.

Calling it the "weapon that's going to win the war," Cuomo said the vaccine distribution is going to take a lot of work and a lot of effort. He stressed that the state is going to be "very aggressive" about distribution once it gets underway in about two weeks.

He urged New Yorkers to start thinking seriously about getting the two dose shot.

"People should start focusing on it because it's here, and it's real," the governor said.

The latest data shows the positivity rate statewide without all micro-clusters stands at 4.49%, and with all micro-clusters the rate is 4.84%. More than 200,000 tests were performed Wednesday.

Just over 4,000 people are in hospitals across the state, an increase of 139; 783 of those are in ICU, an increase of 41. Statewide intubations stand at 377. Sixty-one New Yorkers succumbed to the virus.

In the Western New York region, an additional 14 people were hospitalized for COVID-10 over the last three days, adding to the total of 91 since last week. Four hundred forty-six people are currently hospitalized in the region, or 0.03% of the population.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 203,440 tests reported yesterday, 9,855 were positive (4.84% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 4,063.



Sadly, there were 61 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2ZQp2fcZ88 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 3, 2020

Out of 35,000 hospital beds currently occupied across the state, 4,063 are in hospital with COVID-19.

Stressing that vaccine distribution and acceptance is key, Governor Cuomo showed off an actual box of COVID-19 virus manufactured by Pfizer and containing glass vials made by Corning Glass.

One box holds five trays. Each tray can hold up to 195 vials and each vial can provide five doses of the vaccine or approximately 5,000 per box. The box can only be opened twice a day for 60 to 90 seconds each time in order to maintain the required temperature.